New memorial honors Wisconsin State Patrol’s fallen heroes

The memorial lists the names of eight troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A new memorial stands at the Wisconsin State Patrol Academy as a tribute to eight fallen heroes.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol officially dedicated the monument during a ceremony Friday at the academy located at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. The memorial lists the names of eight State Patrol Troopers killed throughout the 83-year history of the State Patrol. All died while carrying out their duty to serve Wis. residents.

“Law enforcement officers put our safety ahead of their own, which is truly remarkable. We are thankful every day for their sacrifices to keep our highways safe,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary, Craig Thompson, said. “We know their contributions mattered. There are many who are alive and safe today because these fallen troopers were carrying out the vital mission of the State Patrol.”

“This memorial is a daily reminder of our fallen heroes, the ones many of us knew and still mourn,” State Patrol Superintendent, Tim Carnahan, said. “It will serve as a somber inspiration to our next generation; the future officers who train here at the academy every year, working towards their opportunity to wear the same badge.”

Read about each of the troopers whose names are on the memorial online here.

Watch the full ceremony on YouTube here.

The full media release from Wis. DOT is available here.

