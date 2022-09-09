Reel Recovery helps men battling cancer through fly fishing

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s some of the worst news someone can get: “You have cancer.” For many, that becomes a reality that becomes almost equally as tough to accept. However, there is support for people going through that unique journey. One organization that helps men who’ve received the nightmare diagnosis, Reel Recovery.

Open to men who currently have cancer, or have previously had the disease, Reel Recovery takes them on a three-day fly fishing retreat.

“I’m tremendously excited. This is probably the first time I’ve put a fly rod in my hand since I was 10 or 12 years old,” said retreat participant Joe Sancook.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in Nov. 2021, Sancook said he’s now in remission. However, it’s been a rough 10 months since the Mahomet, Ill. resident became a cancer patient.

“People will say, ‘Well, that’s prostate cancer. That’s the most treatable cancer out there. It’s easily treated,’ but nobody ever elaborates on the treatments,” he said.

The retreat, which began Wednesday and continues through Friday, is a chance for Sancook to turn his attention away from the disease. Though while fly fishing is important, it’s not the reason he and his “brothers” are out there.

“It’s a combination of fly fishing as well as what we call courageous conversation. And those are conversations developed and led by a facilitator throughout the course of the retreat where the men with cancer share their cancer story, share their recovery strategies, talk about some of the difficult things about cancer and do it in this group of men that are part of this retreat,” said Wisconsin Reel Recovery retreat Co-Chair Tom Sather.

“I felt so alone in my journey. And what the deal is, is with all these other guys with us, we’re finding out that we’re not alone,” Sancook said.

Most importantly, the fishing trip isn’t only a retreat from home, it’s a chance for these men to get away from their daily reality.

“By coming out here and by fly fishing and by experiencing this, it takes our thoughts off of what we have to think about day in and day out,” Sancook said.

The retreat is free for all participants.

People interested in donating or volunteering can get more information on Reel Recovery’s website.

