School staff member pleads guilty to sex assault charges

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Bloomer School District faculty member pleads guilty to sex assault charges.

22-year-old Noah Lane was employed by the Bloomer School District as a Middle School Special Education Paraprofessional.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 10, 2021, a victim admitted to authorities to engaging in sexual activities with Lane. The victim disclosed to authorities that the interactions were consensual. Authorities learned that the victim was enrolled as a student in the Bloomer School District.

Two charges of sex assault of student by school staff were filed against Lane. Sept. 9, 2022 court documents show Lane enters guilty plea.

A sentence hearing was scheduled for Dec. 5, 2022.

