SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 8th

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple prep sports in action across western Wisconsin, starting with Elk Mound against Regis in prep football’s week four.

Plus, prep volleyball action as the Regis Ramblers play host to Barron, and Eau Claire Immanuel hosts Independence, with updates from the Big Rivers conference volleyball scene.

Also, the cross-town rivalry continues in girls tennis as Memorial hosts North.

Finally, in boys prep soccer the Menomonie Mustangs head to North high for a Big Rivers battle.

