Tests for monkeypox at UW-La Crosse come back negative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse says tests for two potential cases of monkeypox have come back negative.

In a letter to UW-La Crosse staff and students, the University said that because of the negative tests, no further action is needed.

On Tuesday, the University said that the two people with possible cases of monkeypox were isolating. In the letter Tuesday, UW-La Crosse said it worked with Mayo Clinic Health Systems, the Student Health Center and the La Crosse County Health Department to find close contacts that may be at risk of getting sick. The University said that it was doing additional cleaning and disinfecting around campus and reminded its campus community that the risk of transmission is low.

On Wednesday, UW-La Crosse said that the two students who checked with the Student Health Center with their concerns about their health did the right thing, and encouraged staff and students to seek out medical advice when they may be experiencing symptoms or health concerns.

More information about the monkeypox virius is available on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.

