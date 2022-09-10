Eau Claire Comic Con is back after two year hiatus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire comic cons returns after two year hiatus brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fans of the events came out to the Eau Claire County Convention center Saturday morning for the 7 hour event.

“It took a little bit to make arrangements to get the building again. And once we got that all finalized, then we started with getting promoting the show,” said Barb, she was one of the organizers for this year’s Comic Con.

It started 20 years ago and moved to its current location at the convention center thanks to growing community turnout over the years.

There were forty vendors, with more vendors who were placed on the waiting list according to one of the organizers, selling merchandise from art works to other collectibles.

“Comic-Con started out basically just selling comic books, but now they’ve branched off to games, gaming cards. I mean, magic. I mean, just all different. Different people come for different reasons. A lot of people still come to fill holes in their comic collections,” said Barb.

There was also a costume contest.

“A lot of fun if you want to dress up all the better. So I love seeing people come dressed up their costumes. Love seeing the homemade costumes. That’s always fun to see too. But yeah, it’s just a good time. We don’t charge much for admission,” said Barb.

Kids got in for free while everyone 13-years-old and above were charged $5 to enter.

She says she was happy with how many people came out today.

The next Comic Con is set for September 9th. The event is usually held every second Saturday of September.

