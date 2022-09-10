EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Despite the rainy weather, South Barstow Street was busy as Downtown Eau Claire Inc. hosted the annual Fall Festival.

There were 90 vendors with a variety of food, drinks and shops.

“We story to get as diverse of an offering of vendors as we possibly can,” Dustin Olson, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. Communications and Promotions Coordinator. “So, it’s everything from a variety of foods to jewelry to candles, to macrame, to a lot of different products that people can check out, as well as a lot of different nonprofit organization and service organizations that people can learn more about.”

Community members said they are excited to be celebrating downtown Eau Claire.

“It’s nice to support local businesses and it’s nice to get out and about and see the public being cute and interacting with each other and having a nice time,” Sarah Parson, Eau Claire resident, said. “Even though it’s kind of cloudy out, it’s still a really beautiful day.”

An event allowing the community to get ready for the fall.

“Summer is very busy downtown and this is kind of a nice way to segway from summer into fall with large events,” Olson said. “We really want people to come down and check out downtown.”

All ages were welcome to attend the fall festival and see all the event had to offer.

“Local businesses support the area and they support everybody that lives in the area,” Parson said. “So, it’s nice to have a little symbiotic relationship with your community.”

Another community member said she was excited to celebrate the city she lives in.

“I think it’s really great to get out into the community and see people that you usually probably wouldn’t see and realize that the Eau Claire community is very large,” Larissa Webster-Clifton, Eau Claire resident, said. “Sometimes it feels small, but it’s a really great community.”

The Downtown Eau Claire Fall Festival is a yearly event celebrating the transition from summer to fall for decades. It is held on the second Saturday of September.

