SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9th (Part 2)

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prep football rolls on with highlights from a Cloverbelt Conference battle between Fall Creek and Stanley-Boyd.

Plus, more highlights from Owen-Withee against McDonell, and Pepin/Alma’s game against Eleva-Strum among others.

Finally, updates from the early matches of the WIAC volleyball season, with multiple teams in action.

Latest News

North beat Superior 21-0
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 9 (Part 1)
Regis rolled to their fourth straight victory to open the season over Elk Mound.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 8th