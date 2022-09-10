The Trinity Equestrian Center holds a family fest in over ten years since the last one

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trinity Equestrian Center in Eau Claire celebrated it’s 20 years of service to the Chippewa Valley with the return of its “Family Fest” Saturday.

The ranch owners had put on the event for the first time since 2009.

“So the last time we did a family fun fest was, gosh, it had been 2008. 2009. Yeah. And it was such a fun day,” said Rachael Mattson, one of the ranch owners. “And in celebration and in honor of our 20 years of being in the Chapel Valley, we really wanted to bring it back because we do serve a lot of kids. And so we wanted to bring it back.”

There was free food at the event along with a bouncy house and many activities for the kids, even ponies for the kids to ride.

Family Fest was free to all thanks to donations and sponsorships for the event.

To celebrate this milestone, Toni Mattson, who owns the ranch and founded the Trinity Equestrian Center, says the family is shifting their mission toward therapy and mentoring.

“We wanted to, you know, really kind of tap into the community, their needs so that we had a really good feel for, you know, what is it that they really need and want from us,” said Toni. “So this was kind of the culmination of that as well as the as the celebration for a 20th. So that coming back with a big party, of course, and then just sort of reacquainting everybody with who we are, what we do, and why it matters.”

The Mattson family hopes to hold another Family Fest event next year.

“I think honestly, people our community kind of waited on this,” said Toni. “they were excited to have a come back. And so yeah, I mean, I think that’s that’s, you know, it’s really warms our heart because it makes us feel really good that, you know, people still want to come out and engage.”

On Sunday September 11th there will be an event at the ranch honoring the troops and the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“It’s one it’s an event that we’ve done for nine years. We had to stop because of COVID. And this is the first time since that that we’ve brought that back. We are so excited,” said Toni. “So tomorrow is going to be a motorcycle run. It’s going to be a one stop on the way to high ground in Neillsville. But we’re going to have a beautiful meal. We’re going to have a church program starting at ten in the morning and then we’re going to go forward and do a tribute. And we even have Ella May Kay coming.”

