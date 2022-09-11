Chippewa Valley River Run raises money for Eau Claire Children's Theatre

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Racers took to the trails on September 11 for the Chippewa Valley River Run, where participants are raising money for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.

“It’s a great event to be able to do,” Dan Ekblad, Chippewa Valley River Run Director, said. “It’s a fun, nice, once again, flat, easier course for those who aren’t experienced with doing a half marathon, or even a 5K.”

Kids and adults were able to run the race, raising money for a good cause.

“It just really does, you know, bring in revenue for great charities, great causes,” Eric Gunderlach, race participant, said. “It’s always, always awesome, especially with COVID. You know, these things went away for a little bit. So, the fact that they’re back and going strong and kind of really brings the community together I think is more important than ever at 2022.”

Staff said what they like most about these racers is the runners.

“I love being able to talk with them and watch them here, cheering them on, going through the whole thing and then hearing a lot of their stories and how they’ve gotten to this point,” Ekblad said.

The racers, on the other hand, said they are happy for the opportunity to stay active.

“I ran in high school and honestly, I was looking for something to kind of just motivate me in other parts of my life,” Gunderlach said. “So, getting back out and giving that mental edge, that competitive butterflies going in the morning just really pushes me to be better in my daily life.”

The Chippewa Valley River Run also recognized the history of September 11 before the race.

“It was really special to do the event today on 9/11, and we had the VFW and the color guard here with the 21-gun salute and played taps,” Ekblad said. “It was really a special moment and I think it was really beautiful for those who got to witness it.”

In recognition of September 11, all of the runners of the 5K and half marathon received a medal with an American flag on it.

