Hayward man reported missing and endangered; last seen near Black River Falls

22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward was last seen at 5 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Kenneth Taylor
Kenneth Taylor(Black River Falls Police Department)
By WEAU 13 News
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who has been reported missing is endangered.

22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, a Native American who goes by Ken, was last seen on Sept. 10 at 5 a.m. leaving a home near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls.

Taylor was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with “KD” in white lettering on the front and back of the shirt, dark-colored shorts and a red Nike backpack. He has tattoos on his wrists, with “999″ on his left wrist and a rose and mountains on his right wrist near the thumb. Taylor has brown eyes and brown hair and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Anyone with information on Taylor’s location is asked to call 715-284-9155.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

