Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that Bauer tried twice to hit one of its squad cars with his truck and succeeded in causing significant damage to the squad car. Law enforcement tried using a stun gun, but Bauer was able to get back into his vehicle and drive away, going through a number of yards in a residential area.

Law enforcement found Bauer barricaded inside of his home shortly after and were able to get him into custody after he initially refused to leave the home. No one was hurt in the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is recommending charges of fleeing an officer with a vehicle, reckless driving endangering safety, victim intimidation, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. Bauer is being held at the Pepin County Jail.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office were the Durand Police Department, Mondovi Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Pierce and Pepin County Emergency Response Unit.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.