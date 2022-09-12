1 person killed in La Crosse County rollover crash Sunday

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 53.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 53.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 53.(KPTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday afternoon between Onalaska and Holmen in La Crosse County.

The Holmen Police Department said the person died after the vehicle crashed and rolled over on Highway 53 north of the interchange with Highway 35 at 4:11 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a release from the Holmen Police Department, first responders said the only person in the vehicle was found dead at the scene. The Wisconsin State Patrol is handling the investigation of the crash.

Assisting the Holmen Police Department with the crash were the Holmen Area Fire Department, La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department, Onalaska Police Department, La Crosse County Highway Department, Tri-State Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

