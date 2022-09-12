“Around the Farm Table” host will hold a Makers Market at her Osseo dairy farm

By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Sep. 12, 2022
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo dairy farmer who also stars in a PBS show is hosting a Makers Market on Sunday.

Inga Witscher is the host of “Around the Farm Table” and owner of St. Isidore’s Dairy Farm.

She will be hosting a Makers Market at her farm that will feature several Chippewa Valley farms that have been on her show.

There will be products like teas, wool, jewelry, raw honey, and more.

Witscher says this is an opportunity for people to get to know their local farmers.

“It’s so important for us to know the people that are producing our food or our fibers and different things like that,” Witscher said. “When we can connect with those farmers it gives eating a whole different experience and it’s so good to know exactly what your farmers are doing on their farm, to hear the passion that they have for what they do.”

There will also be cooking demonstrations and pumpkin centerpiece decorating.

The Makers Marker will be at St. Isidore’s Dairy Farm from 10 am until 2 pm on September 18th.

For directions and more information, click here.

Around the Farm Table
Around the Farm Table 2