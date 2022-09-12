Eau Claire County Humane Association seeking items to care for kittens

By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County Humane Association received 11 bottle baby kittens over the weekend.

According to a social post via ECCHA’s Facebook Page they are also expected to get another five more on Monday.

ECCHA says in their social post that they are in urgent need of the following to care for the kittens:

  • Kitten Milk Replacement (KMR)
  • Microwavable warming packs
  • Miracle Nipples
  • Kitten Pate (non-seafood)

ECCHA says in their social post that anything you can give helps. People can drop off at the shelter at any time right outside ECCHA’s front doors or send directly to ECCHA from Chewy/Amazon: 3900 Old Town Hall Rd Eau Claire, WI 54701.

