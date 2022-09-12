Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project

Picture of a Wood Turtle (Glyptemys insculpta), a Threatened Species in Wisconsin. (A.B....
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state threatened wood turtle near the project site and determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some turtles.(A.B. Sheldon | A.B. Sheldon / Wisconsin DNR)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project.

According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of individual endangered or threatened animals or plants that does not put the species’ overall population at risk.”

The Project is on the Cobban Bridge located between Cornell and Jim Falls on the Chippewa River.

The Wis. DNR says the current scope of the work for this project includes:

  • Removing the existing structure
  • Creating a temporary road to access the water
  • Erecting a five-span concrete bridge
  • Building a retaining wall under the west side of the new structure
  • Replacing asphalt roadway approaches on County TT, storm sewer, curb and gutter, barrier wall, signing and pavement marking.

According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state threatened wood turtle near the project site and determined that the proposed project may result in the incidental taking of some turtles.

The full media release from the Wis. DNR is available here.

