New COVID-19 booster will be available to public soon

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new bivalent COVID-19 booster will soon be available to the general public. The new booster will combat the most recent contagious strains of COVID-19.

“The bivalent COVID-19 booster is now available to anyone 12-years-old and over that had their primary COVID-19 vaccination series and have not received a COVID vaccination in the last two months,” Jackie Krumenauer, Eau Claire City-County Public Health Communicable Disease Division Manager, said.

This booster is different than the previous COVID vaccines. It targets more variants of the virus.

“One vaccinates against the original, the one that the original vaccine had, and then it also vaccinates against the current circulating variant of COVID,” Krumenauer said.

Krumenauer said the bivariant booster provides immunity to both the initial strand of the virus and new strands.

Availability of the booster differs on locations, but the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said they will start administering the vaccine on Tuesday, September 13.

“We have approximately 100 spaces available [on Tuesday], and as of right now, I think majority of those spaces are filled,” Krumenauer said. “So, we’re expecting a good turnout.”

Marshfield Clinic said they will begin administering the booster in the near future.

“We’re expecting our first shipment of vaccine on Tuesday in the afternoon, and then we’ll be taking appointments from that time on,” Bruce Bergmann, Pharmacy Manager of the Eau Claire Regional Pharmacy for Marshfield Clinic. Appointment can be made by calling.

Mayo Clinic said they will begin offering the booster after September 14. Appointments for the boosters can be scheduled at the Patient Online Services or by calling their local provider.

Prevea Health said they expect to have the booster available in the next two weeks. Appointments for the boosters can be scheduled at myprevea.com.

Flu shots are also becoming available for individuals that are interested. Marshfield Clinic currently offers them. Mayo Clinic said they will have them available October 3. Prevea Health said they will have them available in the next two weeks.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.