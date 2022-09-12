EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Shauna Campion for the Sunshine Award. Shauna is a registered nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital on the 5th floor. I had an unexpected stay and she was amazing the whole time. She went above and beyond to make sure I was doing okay. Shauna treated me like family and not just another patient. She truly was an angel and she deserves to be recognized for the exceptional care that she gave me. Thank you so much.

Stephanie Edous

