STEVE FOSHEY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Steve Foshey for the Sunshine Award. My soon to be husband and I have been homeless and sleeping mostly outside and Steve Foshey was the only person to give my soon to be husband, Douglas Fawley, and myself, Danielle Gardner, a place to stay, no questions asked! I needed a good place to heal up and rest for my fourth upcoming surgery on my right shoulder. This would be a great thank you to him! He truly is an awesome guy and an amazing friend.

Danielle Gardner

