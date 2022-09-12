Suspect arrested after gunshots fired in Sparta

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -A suspect is taken into custody after authorities responded to a report of gunshots fired in Sparta.

According to a media release from the Sparta Police Department, on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022 around 10:35 a.m. authorities responded to the 200 block of West Wisconsin Street for a report of multiple shots fired.

The Sparta Police Department says in their media release authorities identified the suspect as 31-year-old Juan Bravo. Bravo was found at the Best Nights Inn and was taken into custody. Bravo initially fled the scene, changing his clothes at Best Nights Inn. It was determined that Bravo fired four shots from a semi-automatic pistol into the air during the initial incident.

Bravo was booked into the Monroe County Jail. Bravo is given the recommended charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony and misdemeanor bail jumping, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and going armed with a firearm while intoxicated.

The Sparta Police Department was assisted on-scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.