Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day strike over pay

Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will last three days, ending at 6:59 a.m. on Thursday.(CBS 3 Duluth)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Thousands of nurses in Minnesota have launched a three-day strike over pay issues and understaffing worsened by the strains of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 15,000 nurses in seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas are participating in the labor action that started Monday.

Those systems have recruited temporary nurses and say they expect to maintain most services.

Nurses are seeking more than 30% pay raises. Hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says unless benefits are substantially improved, nursing numbers will continue to fall, leaving hospitals vulnerable.

The hospital systems say the nurses’ demands are unrealistic.

