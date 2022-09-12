Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning.

74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at 9:39 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the second vehicle, a 16-year-old girl, was not hurt in the crash.

According to a release, Tripp entered the intersection from 67th Avenue when her vehicle collided with a truck driven by the 16-year-old girl. The front of the truck hit the driver’s side of the car driven by Tripp. First responders made attempts to save Tripp’s life, but she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene were the Cadott Fire Department, Cadott EMS, Chippewa Falls EMS and Chippewa County Coroner. The crash is under investigation by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

