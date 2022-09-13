Biden heads to Delaware to vote in person for primary

President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022...
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after speaking about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is making a surprise visit to his home state on Tuesday to vote in Delaware’s primary, which is part of the last round of contests ahead of the November elections.

Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. In October 2020, Donald Trump voted early at his West Palm Beach, Florida, precinct before a full day of campaigning in key swing states for his failed reelection bid. Barack Obama did the same in Illinois during the 2014 midterms as he campaigned for the state’s incumbent governor and Democratic senator.

Biden returns regularly to Wilmington, as well as Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, for weekends and vacation, but he rarely visits during the work week.

Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.

The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where incumbent Kathleen McGuiness is running for reelection despite being convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Under Delaware law, McGuiness — who is awaiting sentencing — was allowed to stay on the ballot.

The conviction, stemming from the hiring of McGuiness’s daughter in her office, made the auditor the first statewide elected official in Delaware’s history to be convicted of criminal charges. She is being challenged by Lydia York, a lawyer who has the backing of the state’s Democratic Party and would be the first Black person in that role if elected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old Cadott woman was killed in a crash on the west side of Cadott Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward was last seen at 5 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
Shawn Bauer
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon

Latest News

FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
Jury gets R. Kelly’s child pornography and trial-fixing case
Between August 2021 and February 2022, Casey White and Vicky White shared 949 phone calls.
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
UWEC University Band Celebrates 100 Years
UWEC University Band Celebrates 100 Years
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces