Calling future emergency personnel: CVTC opens a new Emergency Service Education Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From a new gym to a simulation room, CVTC’s new Emergency Service Education Center has facilities to help prepare students for their career field.

The new CVTC Emergency Service Education Center is finally finished after a little over a year of construction.

Eau Claire Fire Department Deputy Chief, Jon Schultz, said it’s important to have new facilities as the learning environment changes for students.

The Center will offer more space and more opportunities for students to get hands-on training. Students will have access to a 50 yard fire range, classrooms created for virtual reality training, and jail cells for students training to be correctional officers.

The Associate Dean of Emergency Services at CVTC, Eric Anderson, said the Center will allow students to learn by role-playing emergency scenarios.

“It just expands our building in so many different ways,” Anderson said. “With different training spaces, additional spaces, I guess there’s a lot more room, a lot more focus spaces that are geared towards emergency service education.”

Anderson said there is a high demand for emergency services personnel. He encourages people to consider the field and check out the Center.

