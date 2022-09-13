Captain Jack beer honors Desert Storm vets

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A new brew to honor fallen heroes is being added to the Leinenkugel’s selection.

A Release Party for a new beer took place Tuesday afternoon at the Leinie Lodge in Chippewa Falls. The beer is named Captain Jack in honor of Jonathan R. Edwards. He died while serving during Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

Edwards’ daughter, Adrian Hodges, who lives in Texas, was at the Release Party and shared how much it means to have this beer created.

“I’m a fan of Leinenkugel, so. And I got a message that said call this number IS Dick Leinenkugel. I thought it couldn’t be that Dick Leinenkugel. But that’s the cool thing about the veteran community is they pull together for causes that matter,”

All proceeds from the Captain Jack beer will go to help build the National Desert Storm and Desert Shield Memorial in Washington, D.C.

