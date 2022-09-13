Crash on I-94 causing lane closure

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94 Eastbound/Westbound at mile marker 83.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A crash occurred on I-94 Tuesday, resulting in lane closure.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94 Eastbound/Westbound at mile marker 83. The left lane is affected.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash occurred on Sept. 13 at 10:52 a.m. Due to a crash, the left lane for both Eastbound and Westbound traffic on I-94 at mile marker 83 are closed. Estimated duration is one hour.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 74-year-old Cadott woman was killed in a crash on the west side of Cadott Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward was last seen at 5 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
Shawn Bauer
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years

Latest News

Purple Benches
Purple Benches in Honor of Lily Peters - 9/13/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/13/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 9/13/2022
Five benches honoring 10-year-old Lily Peters were purchased thanks to a bracelet fundraiser
Bracelet fundraiser raised money for purple benches in honor of 10-year-old Lily Peters