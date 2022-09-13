Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A crash occurred on I-94 Tuesday, resulting in lane closure.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94 Eastbound/Westbound at mile marker 83. The left lane is affected.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash occurred on Sept. 13 at 10:52 a.m. Due to a crash, the left lane for both Eastbound and Westbound traffic on I-94 at mile marker 83 are closed. Estimated duration is one hour.
Alert | EAU CLAIRE Co | Crash | I-94 EB/WB | MILE MARKER 083 | Left Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) September 13, 2022
