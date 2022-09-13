DNR offers online tools to find public land to hunt this season

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging the public to hunt on public land this hunting season.

According to a media release from the Wis. DNR, the DNR offers an array of online public land mapping tools. Hunters can find new lands to explore, read up on regulations as well as season dates, and begin to plan their next hunting adventure using the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.

“Public lands hold amazing opportunities but hunting public land can come with obstacles if you don’t scout in advance,” Jeff Pritzl, DNR Deer Specialist, said. “The adventure is rewarding for the same reasons that it is difficult.”

Additional information can be found on the DNR’s Public Access Lands webpage.

The full media release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is available here.

