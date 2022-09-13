Main Street Bounceback Grant Program expands

The program provides one-time assistance to new and existing businesses opening a new location...
The program provides one-time assistance to new and existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers makes a stop Monday in support of small business owners.

The Governor stopped by 3rd & Vine, which serves craft beer and cheese in Eau Claire’s Cannery District.

The Governor announced he’s expanding his Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, adding an additional $25 million towards the Program. The program provides one-time assistance to new and existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space.

He says small businesses are the backbone to the economy and are part of the reason why Wis. has a historically low unemployment rate.

“These investments in our main streets are paying off all across the country. You hear about talk of smaller and rural communities dying off, but not in Wisconsin. When I visit Main Streets across Wisconsin, I’m incredibly proud to see the vibrant small businesses benefiting from these crucial grants. In classroom, more than 146 new small businesses have opened, “Evers said.

Governor Evers is up for re-election this Nov. His opponent is Republican Tim Michels.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward was last seen at 5 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
A 74-year-old Cadott woman was killed in a crash on the west side of Cadott Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
Shawn Bauer
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
Video has been released of an incident between a former Fresno Unified School District...
VIDEO: Former principal facing charges after shoving special needs student, authorities say
Community members faced the rainy weather for this year's Downtown Fall Festival.
Eau Claire Fall Festival promotes downtown Eau Claire

Latest News

A yard sign indicates support for UW nurses attempt to organize into a union.
UW Health nurses strike averted on eve of walkout
Monday morning at 7 a.m., 2,000 Twin Ports nurses will be walking off the job. The strike will...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay
People gathered for the Emergency Service Education Center ribbon cutting.
Calling future emergency personnel: CVTC opens a new Emergency Service Education Center
The Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles is working to slowly replace millions of peeling...
Wisconsin DMV replacing old license plates over next 10 years