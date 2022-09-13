Main Street Bounceback Grant Program expands

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers makes a stop Monday in support of small business owners.

The Governor stopped by 3rd & Vine, which serves craft beer and cheese in Eau Claire’s Cannery District.

The Governor announced he’s expanding his Main Street Bounceback Grant Program, adding an additional $25 million towards the Program. The program provides one-time assistance to new and existing businesses opening a new location or expanding operations in a vacant commercial space.

He says small businesses are the backbone to the economy and are part of the reason why Wis. has a historically low unemployment rate.

“These investments in our main streets are paying off all across the country. You hear about talk of smaller and rural communities dying off, but not in Wisconsin. When I visit Main Streets across Wisconsin, I’m incredibly proud to see the vibrant small businesses benefiting from these crucial grants. In classroom, more than 146 new small businesses have opened, “Evers said.

Governor Evers is up for re-election this Nov. His opponent is Republican Tim Michels.

