Onalaska man facing child porn, exploitation charges reaches plea

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -An Onalaska man facing child porn, exploitation charges reaches a plea in Court.

According to a criminal complaint, now 26-year-old Curtis Singletary was charged in Court after authorities received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children mentioning exploitation material being uploaded to Discord. The complaint also says a Microsoft Surface Pro, a tablet, and a PlayStation console were collected to be put into evidence.

Court records show the charges filed include child sexual exploitation - produce, perform, etc., possession of child pornography, and capture an intimate representation.

Sept. 12 court documents show count one is dismissed and read-in. Counts two and three, Singletary pleads no contest. Sentence withheld; probation three years with conditions.

A deferred prosecution agreement hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12 of 2025.

