Preparing for peak asthma season

Other ways to reduce asthma symptoms include closing your windows to keep allergens out, or...
Other ways to reduce asthma symptoms include closing your windows to keep allergens out, or wear a mask if you are working outside on projects like raking, as this can also stir up allergens.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -If you or your child with asthma, now is the time to prepare for possible attacks.

For allergy doctors, the third week in Sept. is known as “peak” asthma season, with more trips to the emergency room happening this week than any other in the year. They say this is because ragweed, pollen, and mold counts are high at this time of the year. For kids, indoor allergens are also more of an issue, as going back to school stirs up dust and other particles that sat in the building over the summer.

Doctor Dylan Timberlake with Prevea Health says there are steps you can take to reduce asthma symptoms.

“If you know that environmental allergens, like pollen molds are typically a trigger for your asthma, there are things you can do to reduce your exposure to those things. Pollen counts are typically highest in the morning time. So if you need to do something outside, trying to do that in the afternoon or evening time if you are able to,” Timberlake said.

Other ways to reduce asthma symptoms include closing your windows to keep allergens out, or wear a mask if you are working outside on projects like raking, as this can also stir up allergens.

