EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Chippewa Valley is Saturday, September 24 on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the ceremony at 9:40 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.

Tamra and Grant Jones of Menomonie are involved in the effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. They have a team for the walk called Tamra’s Trekkers.

In Wisconsin, over 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and over 198,000 are serving as caregivers.

There is a 24/7 Helpline available through the Alzheimer’s Association: 800-272-3800

