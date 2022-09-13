Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Lawton residents are invited to attend the upcoming Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® on Saturday, September 24 at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.(KSWO)
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Chippewa Valley is Saturday, September 24 on the UW-Eau Claire campus.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. with the ceremony at 9:40 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m.

Tamra and Grant Jones of Menomonie are involved in the effort to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. They have a team for the walk called Tamra’s Trekkers.

In Wisconsin, over 120,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and over 198,000 are serving as caregivers.

There is a 24/7 Helpline available through the Alzheimer’s Association: 800-272-3800

