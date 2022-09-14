21-year-old man killed in 2-vehicle rollover crash in Polk County Sunday

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOWN OF EUREKA (Polk County), Wis. (WEAU) - The person who died after two vehicles collided, rolling over and crashing Sunday afternoon in Polk County, is identified.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that 21-year-old William Wagner of rural St. Croix Falls is dead after a crash on Sunday at 12:12 p.m. on County Highway G about a half-mile west of 210th Street in the Town of Eureka, or about five miles west of Milltown and eight miles north of St. Croix Falls.

According to a release, the driver of a Ford SUV attempted to pass a Chevrolet car going west on County Highway G and hit the car. The car went into the north ditch and rolled over, hitting large boulders before coming to a rest on its roof. Wagner, who was a passenger in the car, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. The SUV also went into the ditch for several hundred feet before hitting a boulder and rolling over, resting on its side. The SUV caught on fire. Everyone inside of the SUV was able to get out before the vehicle was engulfed in the fire.

It is the second reported traffic fatality in the Town of Eureka this year and the fourth in Polk County in 2022. There were also two fatal motorcycle crashes in the county in August.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Milltown Fire and First Responders, Cushing Fire and First Responders, Lakes Area Ambulance Service, Northland Ambulance Service and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office. Names are being withheld at this time.

