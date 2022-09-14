64th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day set for September 24th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire will conduct its KIWANIS PAUL BUNYAN FLAPJACK DAY fundraiser on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The event runs from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Memorial High School Cafeteria in Eau Claire. Festival Foods is a proud sponsor of this event. This year, the Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire celebrates 103 years as a club!

Members of this Kiwanis Club, affiliated youth clubs, and area Festival Foods grocery stores are now selling advanced sale tickets for $8.00 (adult) and $5.00 (children under 12). Prices at the door $9.00 (adults) and $6.00 (children under 12). The all-you-care-to eat meal includes pancakes, sausages, applesauce, bananas, blueberries, orange juice, coffee, and milk. Paul Bunyan and the famous “Pancake Man” are slated to appear.

Established in 1919 The Kiwanis Club of Eau Claire has a 103 year legacy of service projects in the community. All proceeds from the annual fundraiser are returned to service projects in the Eau Claire area. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Paul Bunyan Logging Camp (part of the Wisconsin Logging Museum) in Carson Park. Club members created this local tourist and educational site in 1934 and continue a history of financial and service involvement. Other projects benefiting from the fundraiser include scholarships, sponsored school service leadership clubs, and many other youth-oriented and civic improvement programs.

For more information, please contact Dennis Johnson at 715-214-8252. Please visit us on the web at https://eauclairenoonkiwanis.portalbuzz.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EauClaireKiwanis

