Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

Michael Minteer
Michael Minteer(COURTESY: POLK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to a missing person.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 3:00 p.m. on foot in east central Polk County. The Sheriff’s Office says Minteer may be in possession of a handgun and suffers from a mental health disorder.

If you have any information on sightings you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300. The Sheriff’s Office says do not approach but notify law enforcement if you see him.

The area of interest for his last known location is rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown in the east central portion of Polk County. Minteer was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says Grand Reopening Week runs Monday, Sept. 26 through...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library now open
Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Undersheriff Schalinske to assume duties of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Martha Chambers pose in her apartment Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere