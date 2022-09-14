Polk County Sheriff’s Office seeking information regarding missing man

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information in reference to a missing person.

According to a media release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Michael Minteer was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 3:00 p.m. on foot in east central Polk County. The Sheriff’s Office says Minteer may be in possession of a handgun and suffers from a mental health disorder.

If you have any information on sightings you are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 715-485-8300. The Sheriff’s Office says do not approach but notify law enforcement if you see him.

The area of interest for his last known location is rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown in the east central portion of Polk County. Minteer was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

