Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer(Eau Claire Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office.

“It is with great sadness that the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office announces the unexpected death of Sheriff Ron Cramer. Sheriff Cramer was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County in 1996. He started with the Sheriff’s Office in 1975 and served the people of Eau Claire County proudly as a Reserve Deputy, Jailer, Patrol Deputy, Civil Process, and Detective. Sheriff Cramer was also proud of his work with the West Central Drug Task Force, where he served as an investigator, then Project Director, and his graduation from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia in 1999. Sheriff Cramer truly loved his work and it showed in his passion for helping the people of Eau Claire County. The Sheriff’s Office will continue to serve the citizens of Eau Claire County with the professionalism and respect Sheriff Cramer expected of us all. Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy in this difficult time, arrangements are pending.”

Sheriff Cramer previously announced his retirement from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, with a new sheriff to be elected in November.

