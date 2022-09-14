Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Anti-virtual reality note included with package that exploded on college campus
Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Undersheriff Schalinske to assume duties of Eau Claire County Sheriff
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations