L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library now open

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says Grand Reopening Week runs Monday, Sept. 26 through...
L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says Grand Reopening Week runs Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open.

The Library, with a newly renovated and extended space, is located at 400 Eau Claire Street in downtown Eau Claire. According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers may once again visit the Library to use core services.

“It’s been a real whirlwind, and I can’t believe how much things have changed here at the library in just the past month. Everyone’s been working so hard, and we just can’t wait to see people actually inside the building, using it. That’s when all the time, work, and investment really come together. We can’t wait to do our jobs, serving the community with everything the new building has to offer,” Library Director, Nancy Kerr, said.

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says Grand Reopening Week runs Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Events include:

  • All Week: Storytimes with costumed characters; Dabble Box Open Labs
  • Sept. 27: Ribbon Cutting; “Democracy at a Crossroads” with Robert Yablon (part of the One Book One Community reading initiative)
  • Sept. 28: Chippewa Valley Writers Guild presents “Whispers in the Driftless” - Debut Novelist Maggie Ginsberg in Conversation with Nickolas Butler
  • Sept. 29: “Best of the West” Artist Reception
  • Sept. 30: Family Dance Party
  • Oct. 1: “Magic of Laughter” and “Circus Skills Workshop” with Magician Jeff McMullen; Live music from Sue Orfield and Dustin DeGolier

The Library anticipates to list specific times and more information here.

Additional information about the Library opening can be found on the Library’s website.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
Charles Criniere, husband and father of 10, was struck and killed by a 27-year-old woman,...
Woman charged in fatal hit-and-run that left teacher and father of 10 dead

Latest News

Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Undersheriff Schalinske to assume duties of Eau Claire County Sheriff
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Martha Chambers pose in her apartment Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Disabled voters win in Wisconsin; legal fights elsewhere
Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest (9/14/22)