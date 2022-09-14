L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library now open

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is now open.

The Library, with a newly renovated and extended space, is located at 400 Eau Claire Street in downtown Eau Claire. According to a media release from L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, customers may once again visit the Library to use core services.

“It’s been a real whirlwind, and I can’t believe how much things have changed here at the library in just the past month. Everyone’s been working so hard, and we just can’t wait to see people actually inside the building, using it. That’s when all the time, work, and investment really come together. We can’t wait to do our jobs, serving the community with everything the new building has to offer,” Library Director, Nancy Kerr, said.

L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library says Grand Reopening Week runs Monday, Sept. 26 through Saturday, Oct. 1.

Events include:

All Week: Storytimes with costumed characters; Dabble Box Open Labs

Sept. 27: Ribbon Cutting; “Democracy at a Crossroads” with Robert Yablon (part of the One Book One Community reading initiative)

Sept. 28: Chippewa Valley Writers Guild presents “Whispers in the Driftless” - Debut Novelist Maggie Ginsberg in Conversation with Nickolas Butler

Sept. 29: “Best of the West” Artist Reception

Sept. 30: Family Dance Party

Oct. 1: “Magic of Laughter” and “Circus Skills Workshop” with Magician Jeff McMullen; Live music from Sue Orfield and Dustin DeGolier

The Library anticipates to list specific times and more information here.

Additional information about the Library opening can be found on the Library’s website.

