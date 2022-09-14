Milwaukee police fatally shoot suspect, search for 2 others

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say officers fatally shot a man after their squad car was struck by gunfire.

Officials are searching for two other suspects who fled from the scene of the shooting Tuesday night on the city’s north side, police said.

Three tactical officers responded to gunshots detected by Shotspotter technology about 9 p.m. and as they arrived, gunshots struck the officers’ car and narrowly missed them, according to police.

Officials said the officers fired their weapons in return and their gunfire struck one suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, several times. Officers attempted life saving measures and the suspect was taken to the hospital where he later died. No one else was hit by gunfire.

The two other suspects fled on foot and were still on the run Wednesday morning.

Police said a handgun used by one of the suspects, which was equipped with a high-capacity drum magazine, was recovered at the scene.

The three male officers involved, ages 30, 34 and 49, are on standard administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by Wauwatosa police.

