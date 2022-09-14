Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launches Fall Color Finder

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Department of Natural Resources launched its Fall Color Finder.

The online map shows the peak times to see autumn colors across the state.

Throughout the season, the DNR says people can browse state parks on the map to see leaves changing color in real-time.

As fall sets it with cooler temperatures, so will vibrant yellows, oranges and reds in our trees.

The DNR’s map is mostly green now, but that will soon change.

“Much of our state, including the southern parts of the state where lots of your viewers are from, is expected to have a lower-than-average rainfall through October, and a drier season can make the fall colors extra brilliant,” said Sara Joy Berhow, integrated public relations supervisor of the Parks and Trails Division at Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says colors will peak in the northern parts of Minnesota.

Leaves are expected to change around the Twin Cities in mid-October, and they should be vibrant in southern Minnesota by the end of October.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project

Latest News

Kiwanis Annual Flapjack Day
64th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day - 9/14/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/14/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 9/14/2022
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN