Oktoberfest in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 19th Annual Oktoberfest is being held September 16-17 in Chippewa Falls.

The event at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds starts with the announcement of the royalty at noon at the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewery.

Demonstrations this year include sauerkraut and dumpling making, German language lessons and German paper crafts.

There are kids activities each day in the Familientreff area as well as four other stages of entertainment.

2021 Festmeister and Festmeisterin Jerry and Mary Kuehl talk about the activities.

