SportScene 13 for Tuesday, September 13th

By JD Danielson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Plenty of prep volleyball action across western Wisconsin, including matches between McDonell and Regis, Merrill and North, Winona and Memorial, and Rice Lake and Northwestern.

Plus, boys prep soccer matchups between Rice Lake and Memorial, North and Chippewa Falls, and Arcadia and McDonell-Regis.

Finally, UW-Superior traveled to UW-Eau Claire’s Simpson Field for collegiate men’s soccer.

