Teen avoids jail time after admitting to killing alleged rapist

Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a...
Pieper Lewis, an Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who raped her, has received a deferred judgment.(KCCI via CNN Newsource)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An Iowa teen who says she stabbed and killed a man who trafficked and raped her received a deferred judgment.

KCRG reports that 17-year-old Pieper Lewis received a deferred judgment with probation for five years on Tuesday.

Previously, Lewis pled guilty to killing Zachary Brooks two years ago in Des Moines, Iowa.

Lewis said she became a victim of human trafficking after getting kicked out of her home. She said Brooks raped her several times leading up to her stabbing him.

A judge was supposed to sentence the 17-year-old last week but delayed it after the teen’s lawyers brought forward several witnesses. They testified she was not a threat to the community and shouldn’t go to prison.

Officials said Lewis was facing up to twenty years in prison after agreeing to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward was last seen at 5 a.m. on Sept. 10.
Police: Missing Hayward man found dead
A 74-year-old Cadott woman was killed in a crash on the west side of Cadott Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two women accused of stabbing man who they were both dating
Traffic light
Traffic deaths in Wisconsin on track to rise for 4th straight year
A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away