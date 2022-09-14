Traffic deaths in Wisconsin on track to rise for 4th straight year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For the last three years, traffic fatalities in Wisconsin have been on the rise. This year that trend looks to continue as Tuesday marked the 400th death in the Badger State.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said hitting that traffic death milestone already is concerning, and what’s driving the rise isn’t cars or road conditions.

For the fourth year in a row, traffic deaths in Wisconsin are going up. In 2019 that number was 551. A year later: 593. 595 people died in 2021 and so far this year: “Unfortunately today we hit that mark if you will of 400 traffic deaths in Wisconsin, so not a really great occasion, and it happened about a week earlier than it did last year,” said David Pabst, the Director of Transportation Safety with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Pabst said while summer tends to be the deadliest season on roadways, that wasn’t necessarily the case this year.

“August, believe it or not, was one of the safest Augusts on record since World War II,” Pabst said. “Right up there at number one or potentially number two depending on how the data finally comes in.”

Pabst said the overall upward trend in traffic crashes comes from dangerous driving behaviors like impairment, speeding and being distracted. Another problem: Pabst said fewer people are buckling up.

“It’s kind of a bad mix,” Pabst said. “You have people driving at too fast of speed, and not wearing their seat belt, so that when they do crash, they get hurt really badly or kill themselves.”

As this year’s traffic deaths are on track to surpass 2021, those who prepare the next generation of drivers have a simple message.

“Slow down and pay attention,” said Ryan Hammett, the owner of Accountable Driver Education in Eau Claire. “Those are the two biggest things.”

For parents with teen drivers, Hammett also recommends you pay attention to who your child is riding with and how they drive with friends in the car.

Another tip for teens: “Don’t expect everyone else to be good drivers,” Hammett said. “A lot of times we just expect other people to stop at the stop sign when they are supposed to or stop at the red light, but it’s important when you’re driving to pay attention to what other drivers might be doing.”

He said that way you are more prepared to react and hopefully stay safe.

For all drivers, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the most important things you can do to stay safe on the road is to buckle up and put your phone down.

