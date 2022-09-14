Undersheriff Schalinske to assume duties of Eau Claire County Sheriff

Schalinske will serve as Sheriff until the upcoming general election or an appointment by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.
Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.(Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Undersheriff Cory Schalinske will assume the position of Eau Claire County Sheriff following the death of Sheriff Ron Cramer on Sept. 13.

In a release from the City of Eau Claire, Schalinske will serve as Sheriff until the upcoming general election or an appointment by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Schalinske is a 10-year veteran of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, beginning in 2012 as a sergeant. Prior to working for the Sheriff’s Office, Schalinske was a member of the Fall Creek Police Department for 10 years, including serving as the Chief of Police.

The release states that Schalinske, along with Jail Capt. Dave Riewestahl and the rest of the Sheriff’s Office, have established command and service will continue normally.

Cramer had previously announced his plans to retire from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office at the end of his current term.

In November, Riewestahl will face Det. Don Henning of the Sheriff’s Office in the general election for Eau Claire County Sheriff. Riewestahl defeated Jail Sgt. Kevin Otto in the fall primary this August.

