UW-Eau Claire celebrates 100 years of the band program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is celebrating 100 years of the band program. In the early 1920s, a group of students at UW-Eau Claire started the band program.

“There were about 20 students that got together and it was a student organization doing what all bands do during the 1920s,” John Stewart, UW-Eau Claire Director of Concert Bands said. “So, there was no special, specific concert band, jazz band or marching band. It was just band and they kind of did everything.”

Now, 100 years later, the band program is acknowledging its past and how far it has come.

“It’s a very exciting centennial celebration because the band program here has been bringing people from all over the world and that’s not just including students coming from different states and different places in Wisconsin,” Nick Miksimen, UW-Eau Claire student said. “That’s including world-class conductors and world-class performers to be able to play with our bands over the history of our band program.”

Miksimen said the band has not only grown in size over the past 100 years, but its also grown with society.

“I think you can learn a lot from looking back and moving forward. On that same note, looking back, you see a lot less of the program that we play being represented of our society as a whole,” Miksimen said. “So, it’s good to see that we’re moving in the right direction in that way with the repertoire we’re choosing to play.”

Stewart said the band program is using this celebration to look forward to the future as well.

“One of the things that we’re trying to do with us as we’re honoring our past and obviously paying tribute to those guests and bringing our alumni back and we’re also working to try to get people to invest in the future,” Stewart said.

This includes creating a scholarship honoring former trombone professor Rodney Hudson and holding events throughout the year to commemorate this anniversary. Because without those students in the 1920s, Stewart said this wouldn’t have happened.

“It’s taken a lot of people a lot of time to get us where we are,” Stewart said. “It’s not been about one person or one teacher. It’s been about this community of teachers and to bring everybody together.”

The next performance for UW-Eau Claire’s band program is a concert for the Wind Symphony and Symphony Band Concert on October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

There will be an alumni band concert on April 30 at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.