UW-Eau Claire provides Narcan on campus

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire is offering Narcan, a drug used to reverse overdoses, to help protect students from potential overdoses.

UW-Eau Claire staff said last year, two students died from an overdose at UW-Milwaukee and the families of those students pushed the UW system to provide more resources to students about drug use.

“Narcan is a great tool for all community members to have, just in case they come across that medical emergency, such as an opioid overdose,” Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, Public Health Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, said. “So, more Narcan that’s available on campus. That means more students, staff or community members will have access just in case an emergency happens on campus.”

So if a student thinks someone is overdosing, they can get the Narcan and administer it to whoever needs it.

“They can go up to the dispenser and grab whatever is in the dispenser,” Christy Prust, UW-Eau Claire Health Educator said. “The dispenser contains masks for rescue, breathing instructions, how to use the Narcan, a little resource card for alcohol and other drug use to get resources within the community, and then it also has the two nasal sprays in it.”

Those nasal sprays are Narcan, and Dillivan-Pospisil said it should work immediately. Prust said the university knows there is drug use on campus and hopes this helps keep individuals safe.

“People can take the Narcan, even if they just want to have it on them and it’s not necessarily an overdose situation where somebody is overdosing,” Prust said. “So, nothing will happen after one is taken beside the dispenser getting refilled.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department will be providing training to individuals on campus at the end of the month explaining what opioids are, how to use Narcan and the signs of an overdose.

“Hopefully Narcan doesn’t have to be used on campus, but it’s there as a proactive measure,” Dillivan-Pospisil said. “That’s next to some AED boxes, so a good tool just in case a medical emergency does happen.”

Dillivan-Pospisil said it is really important to call 911 if you think someone is having an overdose to help individuals get the care they may need.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department holds free events educating community members about opioids and Narcan. The next event is Thursday, Sept 29 from 6:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. in Eau Claire at the UU Congregation. Registration for this event is required.

Additional information about drug use, overdoses and Narcan can be found on the Alliance for Substance Misuse Prevention website.

