Wisconsin Rapids Man is Towman of the Year

Nieman's Towing and Service
Nieman's Towing and Service(wsaw)
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Nieman of Nieman’s Towing and Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids is getting one of the highest honors for someone in his industry.

American Towman magazine is naming Nieman “Towman of the Year.”

About a week ago, Chris Nieman got multiple envelopes sent to him from American Towman magazine.

He says at first he thought it was just a case of duplicates being sent by mistake.

“It turned out it was a different nomination sent in from nine different fire chiefs in our Wood County area,” Neiman said.

Those nominations were to name him Towman of the Year.

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief Todd Eckes says it’s because he’s always there when they need training for traffic accident response, something his father and grandfather did before him.

“The answer was always yes and the next question was always where and when and how many vehicles do you need? And they’d bring them out, they’d pick them up afterward, and we’d never see a bill for it,” Eckes said.

“We see it as a training for us also, just so we can learn together,” Nieman said.

Eckes says the relationship fire companies around north central Wisconsin have built with Nieman towing are paying off in ways they never expected.

“The nice thing about Chris is he’s always listening to the radio, and that’s all he has to do is hear is that there’s an instance where they’re going to need a tow truck where there’s a life and safety issue, he’s already rolling before he’s asked to start coming,” Eckes said.

Eckes says there is no one more deserving than Neiman for what he’s done for the community.

“The more we work with him, like he’s been doing, the safer our patients are going to be when we make those movements,” Eckes said.

Nieman will travel to Baltimore in November to receive the reward.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer passes away
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a crash occurred on I-94...
Crash on I-94 causing lane closure
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Recall Alert generic image
Wisconsin meat shop, liquor store recall 25 different food products
According to the media release from the Wis. DNR, DNR staff confirmed the presence of the state...
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project

Latest News

Kiwanis Annual Flapjack Day
64th Annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack Day - 9/14/2022
Skywarn 13 Weather - 9/14/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 9/14/2022
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SportScene 13 Tuesday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN