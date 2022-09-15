Chamber announces “Bravo to Business” winners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is recognizing local businesses for their contributions to the community with its “Bravo to Business” event.

It was held at the Florian Gardens, revealing this year’s finalists for Small Business of the Year, Large Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, and Young Professionals Best Place to Work.

The President and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, David Minor, says these awards are driven by community members.

“Anybody can nominate any business. We had over 65, close to 70 nominations. Easily two thirds of those came from citizens, just people saying, I think this is a great business or this is a great one. So they’re showing that support. The awards themselves talk about that. It’s about showing what businesses are succeeding and how are they doing it and the importance of supporting them,” Minor said.

This year’s “Bravo to Business” winners include ReforMedicine, S.C., Huebsch Services, Valley Sports Academy and Royal Credit Union.

