Chippewa Valley Festival Choir

Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra
By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Festival Choir is an ensemble that performs with the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Regular rehearsals are Monday evenings 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Plymouth United Church of Christ in Menomonie beginning October 3 for the December concert and beginning January 30, 2023 for the March concert. In addition there will be a dress rehearsal on the evening before the concert.

The concerts consist of a December 10 concert at 2:00 p.m., joining the CVSO for John Rutter’s Gloria and other holiday music.

On Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. soprano and alto singers will join CVSO for its March 4, 2023 performance of Holst’s The Planets at the Pablo Center as well as two newly commissioned works.

Both performances are in the RCU Theatre at Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Anyone interested in joining the choir, can go to the website.

