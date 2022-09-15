Disney World fans say prices are too high for families, survey finds

A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.
A survey found that Disney families are saying a trip to the park is costing them too much.(flynn_chris from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A recent survey shared that even the biggest Disney fans are saying the theme park prices are getting too high for them.

An online gambling website called time2play surveyed nearly 2,000 self-described Disney World enthusiasts on how they feel about the rising cost of a vacation to Disney World.

According to the survey, 92.6% of Disney World enthusiasts believed the cost of a Magic Kingdom vacation is currently out of reach for average families.

About 48% of those surveyed shared that they have postponed a trip to Disney World in recent years due to price increases. And 68.3% said the rampant price increases have made them feel like Disney World has lost its magic.

The survey shared that when Walt Disney World opened in 1971, a single-day ticket cost $3.50, compared to the current lowest one-day ticket price of $109.

